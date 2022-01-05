AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

