Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 854.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,980,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.78.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $334.99 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.42. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of -77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.