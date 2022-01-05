Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.78.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $334.99 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.42.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

