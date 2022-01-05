Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) dropped 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $359.65 and last traded at $360.04. Approximately 3,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,253,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $381.29.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.78.

The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of -77.90, a PEG ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.42.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

