Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Atrion worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Atrion by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atrion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $920,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $693.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $725.81. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $579.96 and a twelve month high of $805.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.07.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

In other Atrion news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of Atrion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

