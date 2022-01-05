AtromG8 (AG8) Price Tops $0.0716 on Exchanges

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. AtromG8 has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $56,701.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AtromG8 coin can now be bought for about $0.0716 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AtromG8 has traded 59% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00061224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00072292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,569.17 or 0.08141097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00078269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,026.47 or 1.00422021 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007662 BTC.

AtromG8 Coin Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

