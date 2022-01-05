Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 1,917 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Shares of ACB opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. The firm had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

