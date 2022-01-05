Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 302,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,288,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $263.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average of $56.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

