Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 334 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 2,244,152 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after buying an additional 1,573,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $5.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.99. 441,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,906,299. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $493.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

