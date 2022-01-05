Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after buying an additional 18,637 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $222.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

