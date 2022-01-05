Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Trims Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 89.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,109 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 29.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,036,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN stock opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

