Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,479 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $278.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.