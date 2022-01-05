Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. TD Securities upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$14.58 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$10.56 and a 12-month high of C$15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.07. The stock has a market cap of C$569.79 million and a PE ratio of 5.42.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

