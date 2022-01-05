AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $129.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 61,388 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $7,065,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 673,700 shares of company stock valued at $83,887,639. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 140,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $3,450,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $1,334,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock traded down $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $111.13. The stock had a trading volume of 47,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

