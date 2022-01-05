AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. Sells 217 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,080.25 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,111.71 and a 1-year high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,921.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,722.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,951.65.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

