Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 3,097 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total value of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock valued at $714,564,572 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $371.86 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.57. The company has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.60.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.