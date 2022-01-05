Avalon Investment & Advisory Boosts Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.12% of LGI Homes worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes stock opened at $147.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 13.59. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.60.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

