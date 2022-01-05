Avalon Investment & Advisory Cuts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,270 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $13,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

