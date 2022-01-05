Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $28.59 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.95. 14,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

