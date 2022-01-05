Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 2,630 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 231.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:TPB opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.40. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

