Avalon Investment & Advisory Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,902 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.4% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $61,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.66. 114,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,647. The company has a market cap of $125.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

