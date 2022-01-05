Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 16,345 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,345 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 92.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.89. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVS. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

