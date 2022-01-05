Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 51,001 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 900,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,001 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 355,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 94,876 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 254,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

