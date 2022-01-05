Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Increased to $234.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $232.00 to $234.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $225.67.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $215.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.02. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $147.40 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

