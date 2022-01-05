AVEVA Group plc Declares Dividend of GBX 13 (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.18) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:AVV opened at GBX 3,329 ($44.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,368.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,692.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,076 ($41.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,242 ($57.16). The firm has a market cap of £10.04 billion and a PE ratio of -263.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVV. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,880 ($52.28) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.64) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

