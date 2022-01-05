Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.65. Avista has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.45%.

In other Avista news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $104,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter worth $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter worth $235,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

