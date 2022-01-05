Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Shares Down 4.3%

Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) shares traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. 200,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 869% from the average session volume of 20,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Axiata Group Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXXTF)

Axiata Group Bhd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile communication and network transmission related services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Infrastructure, and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile services, interconnect services, pay television transmission services, and other data services.

