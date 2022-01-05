AXPR Reaches Market Cap of $2.96 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. AXPR has a market cap of $2.96 million and $44,858.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

