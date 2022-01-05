B. Riley Comments on Aspen Aerogels, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Top Pick” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ FY2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%.

ASPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $65.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after buying an additional 104,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,577 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.5% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 564,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,110 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.