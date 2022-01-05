BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Critical Analysis

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) and Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BAB and Wingstop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Wingstop 0 7 13 0 2.65

Wingstop has a consensus price target of $179.44, suggesting a potential upside of 6.54%. Given Wingstop’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wingstop is more favorable than BAB.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Wingstop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 13.91% 18.52% 12.23% Wingstop 10.72% -11.70% 16.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BAB and Wingstop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $2.37 million 2.46 -$70,000.00 $0.06 13.39 Wingstop $248.81 million 20.19 $23.31 million $0.99 170.13

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wingstop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Wingstop pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. BAB pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wingstop pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wingstop has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. BAB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

BAB has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wingstop has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wingstop beats BAB on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

