Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) to Issue GBX 0.35 Dividend

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BGEU stock opened at GBX 144.20 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 155.63. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 130.80 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.06 ($2.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £525.73 million and a PE ratio of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

