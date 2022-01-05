Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.60. Approximately 11,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 121,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.