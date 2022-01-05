Banco Santander S.A. Sells 2,306 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.99. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.42 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

