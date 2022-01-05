Banco Santander S.A. Sells 3,666 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 104,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $6,642,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,147,228. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.04, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.21.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. raised their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

