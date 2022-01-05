Bank of Hawaii Buys 738 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Newmont by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,745. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

