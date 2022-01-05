Bank of Hawaii Sells 5,034 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in General Mills by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,095 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.