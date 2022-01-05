Bank of Hawaii Sells 700 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 22.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.36.

NYSE:ITW opened at $247.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $248.74. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.