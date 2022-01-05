Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) is Mackenzie Financial Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,206,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,023,609 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,017,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 57.8% during the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 18,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMO opened at $110.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $74.05 and a 12 month high of $112.56. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.041 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

