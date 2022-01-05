Bao Finance Price Up 11.3% This Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $11.62 million and approximately $79,607.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00063936 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00073125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.45 or 0.08167177 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00079298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,373.38 or 1.00077704 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007524 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

