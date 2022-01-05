Barclays Raises HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $37.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its price target raised by Barclays from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HFC. Cowen increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.10.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 140,357 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.