Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading 4.8% Higher

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 11,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 6,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$21.40 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

