Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €62.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €62.00 ($70.45) target price from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective on Basf in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.93 ($93.11).

ETR BAS traded up €2.73 ($3.10) on Wednesday, reaching €65.31 ($74.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,329,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($82.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.21.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

