Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €81.93 ($93.11).

Shares of BAS opened at €65.31 ($74.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a twelve month low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a twelve month high of €72.88 ($82.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of €61.35 and a 200-day moving average of €64.21.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

