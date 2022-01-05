Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baudax Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of BXRX opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Baudax Bio has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.12.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baudax Bio will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baudax Bio by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baudax Bio by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 125,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

