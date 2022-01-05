Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $98.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BAX. Raymond James started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Baxter International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average is $80.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

