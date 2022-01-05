BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Famous Dave’s owns, operates and franchises barbeque restaurants and blues clubs. The company currently owns locations and franchises locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, Maryland and Virginia and has signed development agreements for an additional franchised locations. Its menu features award-winning barbecued and grilled meats, an ample selection of salads, side items, sandwiches and unique desserts. (Press Release) “

NASDAQ BBQ opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BBQ has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $158.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. BBQ had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BBQ will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BBQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BBQ by 15.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BBQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BBQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BBQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

