Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,350.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,460.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3,438.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

