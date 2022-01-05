Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Up 280.0% in December

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bear Creek Mining stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Bear Creek Mining has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

