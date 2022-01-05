Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.