Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Update

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Bear Creek Mining has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.
Bear Creek Mining Company Profile
