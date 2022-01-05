Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 43,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 39,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington.

